Pakistan’s Trump nomination for Noble Peace amid US Strikes on Iran sends Internet into frenzy

By News Desk
1:05 pm | Jun 23, 2025
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan picked US President Donald Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for his decisive role in defusing the recent India-Pakistan military standoff. The announcement triggered storm of mixed reactions across global social media platforms.

The official nomination came just hours after Trump claimed on his social media platform that he successfully mediated a peace deal. He questioned Nobel Committee’s repeated failure to acknowledge various peace initiatives over the years, including Abraham Accords, efforts in the Balkans, and tensions between Egypt and Ethiopia.

Last month, Pakistan responded to Indian unprovoked attack that violated sovereignty, leading to civilian casualties. Islamabad responded with a limited military action Operation Bunyanum Marsoos to reassert its territorial integrity while avoiding harm to civilians.

The statement praised Trump’s intervention as “strategic and timely,” saying his engagement helped bring both sides to the table and secure a ceasefire, preventing the escalation of a broader conflict between two nuclear-armed states.

Social Media Reactions

Despite Trump role in diffusing Pak-India tensions, the fresh attacks on Iran nuclear site divides public opinion.  Some call it tone-deaf and laughable while Trump’s track record is defined more by controversy and division than by peace.

