Pakistan’s Trump nomination for Noble Peace amid US Strikes on Iran sends Internet into frenzy

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan picked US President Donald Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for his decisive role in defusing the recent India-Pakistan military standoff. The announcement triggered storm of mixed reactions across global social media platforms.

The official nomination came just hours after Trump claimed on his social media platform that he successfully mediated a peace deal. He questioned Nobel Committee’s repeated failure to acknowledge various peace initiatives over the years, including Abraham Accords, efforts in the Balkans, and tensions between Egypt and Ethiopia.

Last month, Pakistan responded to Indian unprovoked attack that violated sovereignty, leading to civilian casualties. Islamabad responded with a limited military action Operation Bunyanum Marsoos to reassert its territorial integrity while avoiding harm to civilians.

The statement praised Trump’s intervention as “strategic and timely,” saying his engagement helped bring both sides to the table and secure a ceasefire, preventing the escalation of a broader conflict between two nuclear-armed states.

Social Media Reactions

Pakistan nominate Trump for a Nobel Peace prize Trump immediately bombs Iran Pakistan buy the Bitcoin dip pic.twitter.com/aVanUylRKA — Shafi (@ShafiTweets_) June 23, 2025

The Zionist slave who was nominated once for noble ☮️ peace prize

is today

Condemned officially “Pakistan condemns Trump for bombing Iran”🇮🇷 . -AP pic.twitter.com/MszVT2in3v — Dr Naeemkhan (@DNaeemkhan) June 23, 2025

We believe If President Donald Trump wants to be one peace maker to achieve goals he should deal with Imran khan who is legally elected Prime Minister of 90% population of Pakistan. Imran khan is most popular leader in Pakistan and most popular around the world as a peace maker pic.twitter.com/3wPoPOEYmy — QAMAR SHAMSI (@DAREAGLE) June 23, 2025

Despite Trump role in diffusing Pak-India tensions, the fresh attacks on Iran nuclear site divides public opinion. Some call it tone-deaf and laughable while Trump’s track record is defined more by controversy and division than by peace.