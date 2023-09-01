Pakistan Army chief commends UN role in international peace, calls for regional harmony

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir commended the role of the United Nations in the maintenance of international peace and said Pakistan aspired to create a region where peace prevailed and trade, transit and investment generated prosperity for all the states.
He expressed the view while addressing the preparatory meet as the chief guest, held as a precursor to the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meet here from August 30-31.
COAS further highlighted that Pakistan aspired to create a region where peace prevailed and trade, transit and investment generated prosperity for all the states of South, West and Central Asia. He also called on the Security Council and the UN Secretary-General for a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Security Council Resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.
He highlighted increasing challenges and unprecedented levels of threats being faced by Peacekeepers.
General Asim Munir urged United Nations (UN) to enable UN Peacekeeping Missions to be more effective in addressing the complex threats while assuring safety & security of Peacekeepers.
Co-hosted by Pakistan and Japan on the theme of the Safety and Security of Peacekeepers, the meet was attended by delegates from different countries, senior officials from UN and members of the diplomatic community in Islamabad.
Earlier, the Under Secretary General for the Department of Peace Operations thanked Pakistan for hosting the conference and making invaluable contributions for global peace.
Addressing the participants, Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani recalled Pakistan’s longstanding commitment to UN peacekeeping, spanning over six decades, as a tangible manifestation of its contribution to the maintenance of international peace and security.
He paid tribute to the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives in the noble cause of peacekeeping, including 171 Pakistanis. He underscored the need to ensure a safe and secure environment for UN peacekeepers who tirelessly safeguard peace around the globe.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 1, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|324.9
|328.15
|Euro
|EUR
|348
|351
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|407
|411
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|89.2
|90
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|86
|86.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|206
|210
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|807.97
|815.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|235
|240
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.75
|42.15
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.22
|44.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.72
|39.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.38
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|985.36
|994.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.13
|181.13
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|789.03
|797.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.27
|83.97
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|233
|238
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|345.28
|347.78
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.61
|8.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 241,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,050.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs189,794 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 221,373.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Karachi
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Islamabad
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Peshawar
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Quetta
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Sialkot
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Attock
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Gujranwala
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Jehlum
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Multan
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Gujrat
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Nawabshah
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Chakwal
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Hyderabad
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Nowshehra
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Sargodha
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Faisalabad
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Mirpur
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.