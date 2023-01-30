‘Stronger ties with Russia remains Pakistan’s key priority,’ FM Bilawal in maiden visit to Moscow

Shares adverse effects of Ukraine conflict on developing countries in joint presser with Lavrov
MOSCOW – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says strengthening relations with Russia remained an important priority for Pakistan as he believes that strong ties will not only serve our national interests, but also contribute to regional, global stability and security.
The foreign minister expressed his view during a joint press conference along with the Russian Counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow as he is in the country on an official visit.
He said Pakistan wanted to intensify cooperation with Russia in areas of trade, economy, security, counter-terrorism, defence, as well as cultural, educational and people to people contacts.
Pakistan considers Russia as an important player in the West-South and Central Asia, he said, adding the two countries engaged in good cooperation on Afghanistan and “we aim to continue cooperation with Russia in realizing common goals of peace and stability in Afghanistan,” state broadcaster reported.
Met with FM Sergey Lavrov @mfa_russia. Had discussion on bilat., reg. & int. issues.🇵🇰 🇷🇺 relations have come a long way during last 2 decades;reiterated commitment to upward trajectory esp. in fields of econ, trade & energy. Emphasized dialogue & diplomacy as the path to peace. pic.twitter.com/k1zfESqvJD— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) January 30, 2023
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that all conflicts could be resolved peacefully and there are no obstacles, which diplomacy cannot surmount and the Ukrainian conflict is no exception. He said developing countries like Pakistan were facing adverse economic effect of the conflict. He expressed the confidence that the strong tradition of diplomacy of the Russian state will help achieve a peaceful resolution of the conflict.
He thanked Sergey Lavrov for inviting him to visit Russia and reiterated Islamabad's commitment in deepening relations with Moscow.
Addressing the joint press conference, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Pakistan and Russia will continue their efforts for peace in the region. He said both countries have convergence of views on many regional and international issues.
The Russian foreign minister said elimination of terrorism from the region is directly linked with Afghanistan and we have agreed to use the capacities of Shanghai Cooperation Organization especially its contact group on Afghanistan for this purpose.
He also condemned a terrorist attack wherein a mosque next to Peshawar Police Lines was targeted.
