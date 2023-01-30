Two suicide bombers blow themselves up during CTD operation in Swabi

SWABI – Two terrorists wearing suicide jackets blew themselves up during an intelligence-based operation in Swabi district of northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Reports said the operation was launched after receiving information regarding the presence of militants in the city. As the security officials reached near the hideout, the terrorists opened fire on security officials.

When the CTD officials cordoned off the area, the two suicide bombers blew themselves up while one terrorist was arrested and transferred to an unknown location.

In a separate action, the Punjab CTD killed two suspected terrorists in a raid near Dera Ghazi Khan and arrested two others in Rahim Yar Khan.