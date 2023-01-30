Re-entry permit now available for UAE Residency visa holders staying outside country

DUBAI - In a major policy shift, UAE residency visa holders who stay outside the Emirate for over six months can now apply for a permit to re-enter the country, it has emerged.
Those intending to come back will need to elaborate the reasons for having stayed outside the country for that period and may need to furnish proof to substantiate their claims.
The website of Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) can be explored for the permit in this regard and the tab under ‘smart services’ is the link for applying for the permit.
The approval process takes around 5 days only after which applicants can re-enter the country, Khaleej Times reported.
To avail the service, applicants must enter their details and that of their sponsors, as well as their passport and residency-related information while a mandatory field on the application relates to specifying the reason for staying outside the country for six months or more.
The travel agents based in United Arab Emirates have also confirmed receving notification in this regard. As far as UAE is concerned, residency is generally cancelled automatically if its holder has been outside the country for 180 days. The only exception in this regard is Golden Visa holders who are allowed to stay outside for as long as they wanted without affecting their residency status.
There has been a spate of changes relating to visa and immigration in the United Arab Emirates. Recently, the fees to avail ICP services were jacked up. For instance the fee for issuance of visa and Emirates IDs was increased by Dh100.
Another change which has been implemented recently is that visit visas can no longer be extended within the UAE, with holders compelled to exit the country and re-enter on a fresh visa.
The United Arab Emirates has been digitalizing its system and making the ICP platform more effective with each passing day to facilitate the citizens to the maximum possible level.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 30, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 11:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|270
|272.5
|Euro
|EUR
|275.75
|278.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.75
|70.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|67.25
|67.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|644.19
|652.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|187.5
|189.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|35.71
|36.11
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|35.38
|35.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.94
|31.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.97
|3.08
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.53
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|793.09
|802.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|57.02
|57.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|156.69
|158.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|24.46
|24.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|629.39
|637.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|66.54
|67.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|184.38
|186.38
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|23.51
|23.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|263.01
|265.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.38
|7.52
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs211,900 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs181,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs158,400 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Karachi
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Quetta
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Attock
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Multan
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
