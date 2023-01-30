IMF delegation reaches Pakistan tonight amid deepening economic woes

ISLAMABAD – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission will arrive in Pakistan tonight for the ninth review of $7 billion loan programme as the South Asian country is facing worst economic crisis amid skyrocketing inflation.

The IMF delegation will staying in Pakistan for 10 during which they will visit different provinces and hold meetings with the government officials.

The federal government will brief the visiting delegation about the economic performance of the country during the second half of 2022.

Last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the government will sign an agreement with the global lander this month.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Green Line Train service at the Margalla Train Station, the PML-N President said that the government would soon reach an agreement with the IMF this month and the country would come out of these difficulties.

Considering the dire situation of the foreign exchange reserves, the PM said, the government has developed a list of items that need to be imported based on their necessity. He added that the list includes food and medical items.