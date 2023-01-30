Pakistani celebrities mourn victims of Peshawar blast

In a shocking turn of events, a bomb blast inside a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines area took at least 32 lives with 147 people severely injured. Peshawar Commissioner Riaz Mehsood confirmed the casualties. Although the perpetrators haven't been caught yet, Peshawar's Commissioner claimed that a rescue operation is underway. With a number of people stuck under the rubble, Mehsood told media outlets that the detection of explosives' smell has been confirmed, however, it is too early to comment on the nature of the blast.
With millions of people around the globe mourning and sending condolences to the deceased and injured people's families, Pakistani celebrities including actors Saba Qamar, Adnan Siddiqui, Ahmed Ali Butt, Aiman Khan, Minal Khan, Arslan Naseer, Mahira Khan, Sana Javed, Dananeer Mobeen, Adnan Siddiqui and others took to social media to express their feelings.
Prominent faces from sports including cricketers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Umar Gul, Ahmed Shehzad, and Naseem Shah including others have sent forth their prayers for the victims.
Pakistani nation and public figures have strongly condemned the heinous attack and demanded justice to be served.
Peshawar ????— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) January 30, 2023
Peshawar ????
My prayers and condolences to the victims families ????????— Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) January 30, 2023
Sad to hear the devastating news of the #PeshawarBlast. My condolences to the victims and their families. May Allah bring back the peace we as a nation deserve! #Peshawar #Peshawarunderattack pic.twitter.com/bFg4mLGHSE— Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) January 30, 2023
My heart shattered after hearing the news of #Peshawarblast
Strongly condemn this terrorist act on Mosque. My deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs. May the injured ones recover soon.— Ahmad Shahzad ???????? (@iamAhmadshahzad) January 30, 2023
Heartfelt condolences with the families of victims and speedy recovery to injured.
May Allah protect our homeland. ????????#PeshawarBlast— Dr. Shaista Lodhi (@IamShaistaLodhi) January 30, 2023
Shocked to hear about the blast in my beloved city Peshawar once again. May Allah have mercy. Condolences to the families of the departed souls and prayers for quick recovery of all those injured. #Peshawarblast— Umar Gul (@mdk_gul) January 30, 2023
Ya khuda! ????
17 police men embraced martyrdom others severely injured in Peshawar police line masjid blast.
Blood donation’s urgently needed at lady reading hospital. #Peshawarblast
Pic curtesy: @khorasandiary pic.twitter.com/dDkEf9YjLS— Absa Komal (@AbsaKomal) January 30, 2023
My heart cries seeing people of my country in pain, praying for the quick recovery of all the victims and my thoughts go out with the affected families. This must stop!#PeshawarAttack— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) January 30, 2023
Praying for those injured in the blast in #Peshawar. Unspeakable crime attacking a place of worship. Spare the innocent for Allah’s sake. They were just offering namaz peacefully. T*rrorists have no conscience, no religion.— Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) January 30, 2023
???? #Peshawar— Arslan Naseer (@ArslanNaseerCBA) January 30, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 30, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 11:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|270
|272.5
|Euro
|EUR
|275.75
|278.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.75
|70.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|67.25
|67.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|644.19
|652.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|187.5
|189.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|35.71
|36.11
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|35.38
|35.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.94
|31.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.97
|3.08
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.53
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|793.09
|802.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|57.02
|57.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|156.69
|158.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|24.46
|24.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|629.39
|637.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|66.54
|67.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|184.38
|186.38
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|23.51
|23.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|263.01
|265.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.38
|7.52
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs211,900 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs181,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs158,400 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Karachi
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Quetta
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Attock
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Multan
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.