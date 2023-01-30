Pakistani celebrities mourn victims of Peshawar blast

In a shocking turn of events, a bomb blast inside a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines area took at least 32 lives with 147 people severely injured. Peshawar Commissioner Riaz Mehsood confirmed the casualties. Although the perpetrators haven't been caught yet, Peshawar's Commissioner claimed that a rescue operation is underway. With a number of people stuck under the rubble, Mehsood told media outlets that the detection of explosives' smell has been confirmed, however, it is too early to comment on the nature of the blast.

With millions of people around the globe mourning and sending condolences to the deceased and injured people's families, Pakistani celebrities including actors Saba Qamar, Adnan Siddiqui, Ahmed Ali Butt, Aiman Khan, Minal Khan, Arslan Naseer, Mahira Khan, Sana Javed, Dananeer Mobeen, Adnan Siddiqui and others took to social media to express their feelings.

Prominent faces from sports including cricketers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Umar Gul, Ahmed Shehzad, and Naseem Shah including others have sent forth their prayers for the victims.

Pakistani nation and public figures have strongly condemned the heinous attack and demanded justice to be served.

Peshawar ???? — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) January 30, 2023

Peshawar ???? My prayers and condolences to the victims families ???????? — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) January 30, 2023

Sad to hear the devastating news of the #PeshawarBlast. My condolences to the victims and their families. May Allah bring back the peace we as a nation deserve! #Peshawar #Peshawarunderattack pic.twitter.com/bFg4mLGHSE — Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) January 30, 2023

My heart shattered after hearing the news of #Peshawarblast Strongly condemn this terrorist act on Mosque. My deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs. May the injured ones recover soon. — Ahmad Shahzad ???????? (@iamAhmadshahzad) January 30, 2023

Heartfelt condolences with the families of victims and speedy recovery to injured. May Allah protect our homeland. ????????#PeshawarBlast — Dr. Shaista Lodhi (@IamShaistaLodhi) January 30, 2023

Shocked to hear about the blast in my beloved city Peshawar once again. May Allah have mercy. Condolences to the families of the departed souls and prayers for quick recovery of all those injured. #Peshawarblast — Umar Gul (@mdk_gul) January 30, 2023

Ya khuda! ???? 17 police men embraced martyrdom others severely injured in Peshawar police line masjid blast. Blood donation’s urgently needed at lady reading hospital. #Peshawarblast Pic curtesy: @khorasandiary pic.twitter.com/dDkEf9YjLS — Absa Komal (@AbsaKomal) January 30, 2023

My heart cries seeing people of my country in pain, praying for the quick recovery of all the victims and my thoughts go out with the affected families. This must stop!#PeshawarAttack — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) January 30, 2023