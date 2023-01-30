Search

Pakistani celebrities mourn victims of Peshawar blast

Web Desk 09:40 PM | 30 Jan, 2023
In a shocking turn of events, a bomb blast inside a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines area took at least 32 lives with 147 people severely injured. Peshawar Commissioner Riaz Mehsood confirmed the casualties. Although the perpetrators haven't been caught yet, Peshawar's Commissioner claimed that a rescue operation is underway. With a number of people stuck under the rubble, Mehsood told media outlets that the detection of explosives' smell has been confirmed, however, it is too early to comment on the nature of the blast.

With millions of people around the globe mourning and sending condolences to the deceased and injured people's families, Pakistani celebrities including actors Saba Qamar, Adnan Siddiqui, Ahmed Ali Butt, Aiman Khan, Minal Khan, Arslan Naseer, Mahira Khan, Sana Javed, Dananeer Mobeen, Adnan Siddiqui and others took to social media to express their feelings. 

Prominent faces from sports including cricketers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Umar Gul, Ahmed Shehzad, and Naseem Shah including others have sent forth their prayers for the victims.

Pakistani nation and public figures have strongly condemned the heinous attack and demanded justice to be served.

At least 32 killed, over 147 injured in Peshawar suicide blast

