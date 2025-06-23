Chicken prices increase by Rs29 per kg [Check New Rates]

LAHORE – Chicken prices have moved up significantly on Monday after it registered decline following the Eidul Azha 2025.

The Deputy Commissioner Lahore has issued the official rate list on social media, showing the retail prices of chicken have surged by Rs29 per kilogramme to reach Rs403.

The retail price of live chicken has jumped to Rs278 after an increase while the retail price of eggs has been fixed Rs244 per dozen.

A day earlier, the federal government unveiled new measures to generate more revenue amounting to Rs36 billion.

It has proposed the imposition of a 10 percent Federal Excise Duty on Day-Old Chicks (DOC) at the hatching stage, a move that would ultimately affect the chicken prices in the country.

Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial shared these additional taxation measures during the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance meeting held on Sunday.

The FBR chairman also proposed an increase in withholding tax from 15% to 20% on profit from government securities paid to any person (institutional investors) other than individuals.