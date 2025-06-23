iPhone 14 256GB installment plan with as low as Rs7,554/month

KARACHI – The iPhone 14 256GB offers a powerful and seamless experience, combining style, speed, and advanced features.

With its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, enjoy vibrant colors and sharp details for streaming, gaming, or everyday use.

Powered by the A15 Bionic chip, it delivers fast performance and smooth multitasking. The 256GB storage provides ample space for apps, photos, videos, and more, making it ideal for both personal and professional use.

Capture stunning photos with the advanced dual-camera system, including enhanced low-light performance and cinematic video mode.

The iPhone 14 also offers improved battery life, durable Ceramic Shield front, and 5G connectivity for faster downloads and streaming.

Now available at Faysal Digimall, the iPhone 14 256GB is PTA approved and can be yours with flexible installment plans.

iPhone 14 256 GB Installment Plan

The Faysal Bank Limited offers a flexible installment plans of 48 months for Like New iPhone 14 with 256 GB storage capacity. It will cost Rs185,000 to the buyers.

You can buy the PTA approved mobile phone with as low as Rs7,554 per month installment under the four year plan.

This exclusive Digimall offer includes amazing freebies: a free 20W adapter, glass protector, back protector, and back cover – all at no extra cost.

The buyers can enjoy free nationwide shipping and peace of mind with high-quality, like new devices.