SnackVideo and PUBG Hashtag Challenge was a Brilliant Success

PUBG MOBILE, the leading gaming platform, recently collaborated with SnackVideo for the first time on a hashtag challenge, set to introduce the heroic warriors and their collaboration with Engin Altan Düzyatan, the main protagonist of the renowned Turkish show, Ertugrul.

The challenge encouraged SnackVideo content creators to produce imaginative and fun videos inspired by their favorite hero, Ertugrul, and hashtag the videos with #GhaziPUBGM. The challenge ran for 7 days and was a whopping success. SnackVideo was the ideal platform for PUBG for their communication as it reaches out to a diverse audience and this is proven by the fact that SnackVideo content creators generated more than half a million videos and gained over 6 billion video views.

“Bringing Altan Düzyatan collaboration to PUBG Mobile and working with the gaming creators on the SnackVideo platform emphasizes our brand's commitment to our growing community. PUBG Mobile believes in an inclusive gaming experience and touching the different lifestyles of our valuable players through strategic partnerships" - Khawar Naeem, Country Head Tencent Games (Pakistan Region).

The collaboration between SnackVideo and PUBG Mobile was a success as it delivered solid results. This harmonious partnership may evolve as it creates a lot of potential for the game, the platform, the gamers, and the consumers.

Brands have benefited greatly from their collaborations with SnackVideo after it entered the market. The partnership has helped increase brand awareness, recognition and offered engagements with existing as well as new users who have and could become customers and consumers. SnackVideo worked on other crossover collaborations with Maybelline as well as Bagallery earlier in 2021.