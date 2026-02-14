Medical Panel of Top Doctors Formed to Oversee Imran Khan’s Eye Treatment

ISLAMABAD – The Government of Pakistan announced formation of medical panel to examine the eye of Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in wake of alarming reports about his loss of vision. The two-member based medical panel includes Dr. Amjad and Dr. Nadeem Qureshi as top doctors are set to conduct thorough examination of PTI founder, after which authorities will decide whether to transfer him to a specialized medical facility for further treatment.

Despite ongoing treatment, Imran Khan continues to suffer from severe vision loss, with only 15 percent vision remaining in his right eye. In response, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered the federal government to ensure a full examination by specialists before February 16.

The order was issued by a two-member bench headed by Yahya Afridi, based on a report submitted by barrister Salman Safdar, who personally observed Khan’s conditions in jail. The barrister’s report highlighted that over the past three months, Khan’s vision had declined despite being normal until October 2025, that Khan expressed visible distress over the lack of timely medical assistance, and that during the meeting, tears flowed from his eyes, which he wiped repeatedly with tissue.

The deteriorating health of Imran Khan has sparked nationwide protests, with demonstrations erupting in multiple cities, and former athletes, celebrities, and political supporters expressing grave concern over his wellbeing. Alima Khan, Imran Khan’s sister, confirmed that Khan spoke to her sons on Saturday and that the family is now awaiting immediate medical intervention.

Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar firmly dismissed circulating rumors, stating that the perception that any deal or negotiations with PTI are taking place is completely false. He also addressed claims by Khan’s family regarding mistreatment in jail, declaring that false narratives about alleged poor conditions, spread internationally by Alima Khan and other family members, have completely failed.

Tarar said a comprehensive report on daily routines and dietary arrangements has clarified all ambiguities, confirming that Imran Khan has access to all facilities in jail and enjoys privileges greater than any other prisoner.

He also provided assurances regarding the treatment plan, stating that as part of ongoing care, Imran Khan will be examined and treated by ophthalmology specialists at a dedicated medical institution, and a detailed report will also be submitted to the Supreme Court. He emphasized that the government will take Khan wherever necessary for treatment, although the exact location has not yet been finalized. He noted that Khan’s vision was never fully six by six, and further investigation is required to determine the extent of the issue.

Speaking to private media, he added that Khan would be taken soon, that he was previously timely treated at PIMS, and that currently, the best possible care is being provided. While the private doctors do not include eye specialists, he stressed that all actions will be in the patient’s best interest.

Addressing claims of harsh jail conditions, Tarar said Khan enjoys luxurious environment in jail and explained that other prisoners do not receive trade mail, so the facilities provided to him should not be considered excessive. He further added that additional check-ups will ensure complete transparency regarding his treatment.