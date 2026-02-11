All Mobile Calls to Toll-Free Numbers Made Free in Pakistan

KARACHI – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced that all mobile users can now make free calls to toll-free numbers (0800XXXXX)! Earlier, this privilege was reserved exclusively for fixed-line users, leaving mobile users paying charges for these calls.

According to PTA, calls from mobile phones to toll-free numbers used to incur standard charges, but in major consumer-friendly decision, the authority has removed these fees to protect user interests and ensure equitable telecom access.

The decision comes after extensive consultations with all major stakeholders, including PTCL, NTC, local loop operators, and cellular mobile operators. After detailed deliberations and constructive discussions, it was unanimously agreed that LL toll-free numbers will now be free of charge for all users, mobile or fixed-line alike.

PTA stressed that this bold move shows authority’s commitment to creating a fair, accessible, and consumer-focused telecommunications environment in Pakistan, ensuring that all citizens can enjoy seamless access to essential telecom services.

This historic step is expected to empower millions of mobile users nationwide, making communication easier, cheaper, and more inclusive than ever before.