Pakistan halts Starlink’s license approval for internet services: reports

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government has halted the process of granting a license to the US-based satellite internet provider, Starlink, citing concerns over data security, surveillance issues, and geopolitical factors, it emerged on Monday.

Authorities have raised alarms about the potential for Starlink to bypass Pakistan’s monitoring and security checkpoints, which could put users’ data at risk.

Officials said if Starlink or any other company wishes to provide satellite services in low Earth orbit, they must first submit a formal application.

The government introduced a policy in 2022, leading to the formation of the Space Activity Regulatory Board, which is tasked with reviewing such applications. The board assesses whether the satellite’s operations would interfere with existing satellites, communication systems, or national security.

Currently, Starlink’s application is under review by the board, and officials have emphasized that there are no immediate concerns or obstacles to the company’s operations.

No license has been issued to Starlink yet, nor has its operations been prohibited. The process remains highly technical and sensitive, with some reports on the issue being based on speculation.

In addition to Starlink, several other international companies have applied for satellite internet services in Pakistan, and their cases are also under consideration.

Once the Space Activity Regulatory Board completes its review, the case will be forwarded to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for further legal and technical assessments before a formal license is granted.