T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Update for Blockbuster Pakistan vs India Match

ISLAMABAD – The most anticipated clash of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is here as fans are waiting for high-voltage Pakistan vs India showdown.

The game slated to be held in Colombo, as crucial Group A encounter between these arch-rivals is scheduled for tomorrow evening, with both teams leaving no stone unturned in preparation. But Colombo’s unpredictable weather is now casting a shadow over what promises to be a thrilling spectacle.

Ahead of the game, a low-pressure system is forming in the Bay of Bengal, dramatically increasing the likelihood of rain during the match on Sunday evening. Fans can expect hot and humid start to the day, with temperatures hovering around 30–31°C, but brace yourself: thunderstorms with heavy rain are forecast at various times in the afternoon, with rain probabilities ranging between 50–70%.

The match is slated to start at 7pm local time, but weather models suggest heavy rainfall could hit even before the toss, threatening delays or even a reduction in overs. While some forecasts hint at slight improvement after 8 PM, intermittent showers may persist through the night.

Should the rains intervene, both Pakistan and India will share one point each, leaving fans anxiously praying that this epic showdown isn’t washed out.

Pakistan and India will face each other in a highly anticipated group-stage match at ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 after Pakistan reversed an earlier decision to boycott the game. The match will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, a neutral venue agreed upon by both teams, following talks involving the International Cricket Council.

The fixture revives cricket’s most intense rivalry, coming after India’s victory over Pakistan in the 2025 Asian Cup final. Political sensitivities continue to surround encounters between the two nations, which is why their matches are now held only at neutral locations. Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq is a key figure to watch, having risen from working in Dubai to becoming a standout performer at the tournament, despite controversy over his bowling action.

The hyped game sparked surge in tourism in Colombo, with sold-out tickets, rising hotel prices, and increased flights, providing a boost to Sri Lanka’s economy and reinforcing its role as a neutral cricket host.