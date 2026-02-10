OPPO Reno15 Series brings AI Imaging, Smooth Performance to Pakistani Users

LAHORE – OPPO, a global leader in smartphone devices, has officially announced the nationwide availability of the OPPO Reno15 Series in Pakistan. Following strong consumer response during its pre-order phase, the Reno15 Series is now available with exclusive first-sale offers, including 1+1 Year Extended Warranty, 1 Year Screen Protection, and flexible installment plans starting from Rs. 355 per day, available at authorized OPPO retailers, official OPPO stores, and online platforms.

OPPO Reno15 Series is available in 3 variants: Reno15 Pro, Reno15, and Reno15 F. The Reno15 Pro 5G comes with a 6.32-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 200MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera for ultra-detailed shots, and a 6,200mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC™ fast charging.

The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8450, delivering high performance and smooth multitasking, making it ideal for content creators and tech enthusiasts.

The Reno15 is built for users seeking versatile photography and reliable performance. It features a 50MP 3.5x telephoto camera, a 6,500mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC™ fast charging, and a 6.59-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 7 Gen 4 Mobile Platform, the Reno15 ensures responsive performance for multitasking and daily productivity.

Reno15 F is built for long-lasting usage and immersive viewing experiences.

It offers a 7,000mAh battery, a 6.57-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera for stunning wide-angle shots. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, the Reno15 F balances performance and efficiency for everyday tasks and entertainment.

The Reno15 Series runs on ColorOS 16.0, offering a smooth, intelligent, and reliable software experience for productivity and multitasking. Equipped with a new generation of AI features, it simplifies everyday tasks and enhances efficiency.

With AI Mind Space, users can instantly capture and organize information across applications, enhancing everyday productivity by integrating intelligent assistance into communication and workflow management, enabling real-time translation, smart recording summaries, call assistance, and voice-to-text functionality.

Furthermore, seamless connectivity with O+ Connect ensures fast file sharing across devices, making the Reno15 Series a versatile companion for everyday life.

Reno15 series comes with a mesmerizing aurora-inspired design and an AI-enhanced imaging system, designed with Pakistani users in mind.

From Pakistan’s longest smartphone zoom of up to 120x to the ultra-wide all-in-one selfie camera, the Reno15 series ensures everyone fits perfectly in the frame.

Enhancing the creative experience further, the Reno15 Series introduces advanced AI editing capabilities, including AI Motion Photo Popout, allowing users to easily craft lively moments, such as interactive collages.

AI Motion Photo Eraser helps remove unwanted elements from moving shots seamlessly, while AI Portrait Glow transforms poorly lit shots into professional portraits with a single tap, and AI Flash Photography 2.0 ensures high-quality portrait photos even in low-light environments.

With its striking design, long-lasting battery, powerful performance, and AI-powered features, the OPPO Reno15 Series is the ultimate choice for users looking to combine creativity and efficiency in a single device. Get the OPPO Reno15 Series now and get exclusive first-sale offers!