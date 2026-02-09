PM Sharif pledges $1Bn to turn Pakistan into IT Powerhouse at Indus AI Week 2026

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif revealed a landmark plan to revolutionize the economy, society, and global standing, with agriculture, industry, and women’s empowerment positioned at the forefront of this digital surge.

PM announced $1 billion investment in Artificial Intelligence (AI) by 2030 during the launch of Indus AI Week 2026. “This investment will lay the foundation for a thriving AI ecosystem across Pakistan,” Sharif said, describing Indus AI Week as “the country’s official platform for AI, where policy, innovation, talent, and investment converge.”

Under ambitious initiative, Pakistan plans to roll out AI education across all federally-run schools, reaching regions including AJK, G-B , and remote areas of Balochistan, ensuring the youth are ready to lead in the digital economy.

Sharif further announced 1,000 fully-funded PhD scholarships in AI by 2030, creating world-class research infrastructure, while a nationwide program will train one million non-IT professionals in AI, boosting productivity and opening up unprecedented career opportunities.

He said agriculture, mining, and industry will be at the center of AI development, with a strong focus on youth and women’s economic empowerment. “IT startups and technicians will be transformed into AI experts, unlocking unprecedented gains across multiple sectors,” he added.

Despite previous delays caused by council reshuffles and provincial coordination challenges, Indus AI Week represents a decisive step toward turning Pakistan’s National AI Policy into reality, aiming to advance public services and foster innovation nationwide.

Prime Minister praised initiatives like Punjab’s laptop program, e-libraries, e-stamping systems, land record digitization with the World Bank, the Safe City project, and Lahore’s first IT university. He also lauded the digitalization of the Federal Board of Revenue, which has curbed smuggling and recovered lost revenue.