India overtakes China as world's most populated nation

Web Desk 09:50 AM | 26 May, 2023
According to the latest data from the United Nations’ Population Division, India has taken over China as the world’s most populous country.

With an estimated population of over 1.425 billion people, India now holds the official record for the highest population. It is remarkable that India achieved this milestone despite having a land area nearly three times smaller than China. China, which had held the population record since the 1950s, reached a peak population of 1.426 billion in 2022 before experiencing a decline.

The data from the United Nations indicates that while India’s population growth rate has slowed down, it still remains higher than that of China. However, both countries have seen declines in their fertility rates.

In 2023, India’s population growth rate stands at 0.61 percent, marking the smallest increase since 1960. This is significantly lower compared to population growth rates in countries like Bangladesh, Morocco, and Colombia.

Despite the slowdown, India continues to have a significant number of women entering their reproductive years, contributing to its population growth. In fact, India is the largest contributor to the global working-age population growth, accounting for 23% of the growth between 2020 and 2025.

In terms of demographics, India has a substantial percentage of its population in various age groups. According to the United Nations Population Fund report, 25 percent of India’s population comprises children aged 0-14, while 68 percent fall within the 15-64 age category. In contrast, China has a lower percentage of its population in the younger age groups.

India’s rise in population has implications that go beyond demographics. The country attracts a significant number of tourists, with millions of people from around the world visiting famous attractions like the Taj Mahal and the Amber Palace.

India’s newfound status as the world’s most populous country highlights the complex challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. The government will need to address issues such as healthcare, infrastructure, and resource management to ensure sustainable development and a high quality of life for its growing population.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

