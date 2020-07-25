At least one dead in shooting at US Air Force base in florida
10:14 AM | 25 Jul, 2020
Share
FLORIDA – At least one person has been killed and one more got injured in a shooting incident occurred at the United States (US) Air Force's Hurlburt Field base in Florida.
The base, in a statement, described the incident as a "domestic armed disturbance”.
"One person has been declared dead and another injured. Identification of the deceased will be withheld pending 24 hours next-of-kin notification. Injured person has been transported to a local hospital," the base said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.
Meanwhile the Air Force Office of Special Investigations has launched an investigation.
- Pakistan surpasses 271,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,787 confirmed ...10:55 AM | 25 Jul, 2020
- Rockets target military base used by US forces in south Baghdad10:31 AM | 25 Jul, 2020
- At least one dead in shooting at US Air Force base in florida10:14 AM | 25 Jul, 2020
- Prolonged detention of Kashmiri leader Asiya Andrabia matter of grave ...09:32 AM | 25 Jul, 2020
- PM Imran vows to end deprivation of Balochistan by launching a series ...08:40 AM | 25 Jul, 2020
Top 5 Pakistani bridal designers that won’t rip off your pockets
07:49 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
- 'Thank you for the overwhelming response on Soneya'04:51 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
- Engin Altan doppelganger found in Pakistan04:31 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
- Mawra Hocane slammed for 'normalising' public harassment03:53 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020