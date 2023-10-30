Inzamamul Haq steps down as chief selector 

LAHORE – Former Pakistan captain Inzamamul Haq on Monday stepped down as the chief selector of the national men’s selection committee as the Babar Azam-led squad faced back-to-back defeats in the ongoing World Cup 2023 in India.

Reports said, the member of the 1992 World Cup winning squad has sent his resignation to the PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf.

The former player rejected the allegations of having links with any players’ agent company.

Earlier, he was alleged of having shares in a company named Yazo International Limited, who is owned by an agent Talha Rahmani. The allegations had raised concerns of potential conflict of interest.

Inzamam urged the PCB to conduct an inquiry into the matter, adding that he was ready to join the probe. He said those who are hurling the allegations should give evidence.

Meanwhile, PCB has set up a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate allegations in respect of conflict of interest reported in the media pertaining to the team selection process.

The committee will submit its report and any recommendations to the PCB Management in an expeditious manner.