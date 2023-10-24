Can Pakistan still qualify for World Cup 2023 semis?

LAHORE – Pakistan stand at fifth position on points table for World Cup 2023 after suffering three back-to-back defeats in matches against Australia, India and Afghanistan.

The rules for tournament say top four team in the points table will qualify for the semi-final round. Currently, India hold top position followed by New Zealand, South African and Australia on second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

Pakistan are followed by Afghanistan standing at sixth spot after beating Pakistan in October 23’s match.

The team green is yet to play four more matches against New Zealand, South Africa, Bangladesh and England. In order to reach the semi-final, Pakistan need to secure win in all the four matches as in this situation they will have 12 points on the table.

Furthermore, if Pakistan win all the four matches and Australia lose two out of their five remaining matches, then the Babar Azam and Co will easily qualify for semi-final.

But if Pakistan face defeat only in one match, their chances will be dimmed to reach the next round because England and Bangladesh will surpass Pakistan on points table after defeating them.

Pakistan’s World Cup tour will end if they lose more than two matches.