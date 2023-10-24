Zindigi, Lahore Development Authority join hands to Revolutionize Digital Transformation

LAHORE - Zindigi, the digital banking initiative powered by JS Bank, has signed another transformative collaboration with the Lahore Development Authority. LDA Director General, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, is spearheading a major advancement in public sector digitization by transforming LDA payments & its Schools with substantial support from Zindigi.

Lahore Development Authority and Zindigi are set to launch an extensive School Management Solution and a unified one-window application. Zindigi will work diligently on financial inclusion, with a core focus on empowering school children and enabling digital payments.

"LDA, leveraging the expertise from the corporate sector's digitization journey, has introduced significant reforms, and this process of positive change will persist," Muhammad Ali Randhawa, LDA Director General, expressed with optimism. "We look forward to unveiling further revolutionary projects."

Noman Azhar, Chief Officer of Zindigi, shared his vision, stating, "Our unwavering commitment remains steadfast in creating opportunities that elevate the public sector through digitization, thereby fostering a stronger and more prosperous economy”.

Zindigi's dedication to public-private partnerships and youth empowerment positions it as a leader in Pakistan's comprehensive digitization initiative. The ceremony was also graced by the presence of Additional DG Housing, Mushtaq Awais, Additional DG Mujtaba Arfat, Director Finance Kashif Imran, Legal Advisor Wasim Badar, and Deputy Director Finance Haris Saeed.