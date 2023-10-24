Pakistan-Malaysia joint military exercise culminates 

RAWALPINDI – A joint military exercise between Pakistan and Malaysian armed forces culminated in Malaysia, said military’s media wing in a statement.

It said the bilateral army exercise commenced on October and culminated on 22 October 2023, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The exercise was based on 2 stages, namely Cross Training Exercise and Field Training Exercise.

The exercise has greatly benefited both the Malaysian and Pakistan Army to strengthen bilateral relations and establish friendly relations amongst officers and members of both countries by exchanging ideas, knowledge and skills, it said.