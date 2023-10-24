  

Its official: Sri Lanka approves free tourist visas for these 7 countries

06:10 PM | 24 Oct, 2023
Its official: Sri Lanka approves free tourist visas for these 7 countries

COLOMBO -  In a bid to revive the beleaguered tourism sector, the Sri Lankan Cabinet has approved a policy to grant complimentary tourist visas to travelers from seven nations, announced Foreign Minister Ali Sabry on Tuesday.

Minister Sabry detailed that this initiative will be implemented as a pilot project, slated to remain in effect until March 31, 2024. With immediate effect, the Cabinet has authorized cost-free entry for travelers from India, China, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia, and Thailand. Tourists hailing from these countries can now obtain visas to Sri Lanka without any charges.

India historically represents Sri Lanka's leading source of inbound tourism and recent figures for September confirm that India accounted for over 30,000 arrivals, or 26 percent, while Chinese tourists followed as the second-largest group with over 8,000 arrivals.

The tourism industry in Sri Lanka had been flourishing but it hit rock bottom since the tragic Easter Sunday bombings of 2019, which claimed the lives of 270 individuals and left over 500 injured.

Moreover, Sri Lanka finds itself amidst unprecedented economic turmoil since gaining independence from Britain in 1948. Concurrently, political unrest has been brewing, with protestors demanding the resignation of President Rajapaksa.

This economic crisis has led to a severe scarcity of essential commodities such as food, medicine, cooking gas, and other fuels. 

Sri Lanka, an island nation in South Asia, boasts a diverse geography that ranges from pristine beaches along its extensive coastline to lush rainforests and picturesque mountains in the central region.

With a population of over 21 million people, Sri Lanka is a vibrant tapestry of cultures, languages, and traditions. The country has become an increasingly popular tourist destination, attracting visitors from around the globe.

In recent years, Sri Lanka has welcomed millions of tourists annually, showcasing its rich history, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality.

Travelers are drawn to its UNESCO World Heritage sites such as the ancient city of Sigiriya, known for its iconic rock fortress, and the sacred city of Kandy, home to the Temple of the Tooth Relic.

The coastal city of Galle exudes colonial charm with its well-preserved Dutch fort, while the idyllic beaches of Mirissa and Unawatuna offer relaxation and water sports. For nature enthusiasts, the lush tea plantations of Nuwara Eliya and the untamed wilderness of Yala National Park provide captivating experiences.

Sri Lanka's teeming wildlife, including leopards, elephants, and a variety of bird species, adds an extra layer of enchantment to its natural wonders. With its rich tapestry of experiences, Sri Lanka continues to captivate the hearts of travelers seeking a blend of history, culture, and natural beauty.

