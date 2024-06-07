Search

Immigration

Portugal set to revamp Golden Visa with new Solidarity Visa: Here's what it means

Web Desk
02:54 PM | 7 Jun, 2024
Portugal set to revamp Golden Visa with new Solidarity Visa: Here's what it means

LISBON - Portugal is set to revamp its Golden Visa scheme, to allow affluent foreigners seeking residency to invest in affordable housing for locals or accommodation for migrants.

Cabinet Affairs Minister Antonio Leitao Amaro said on Tuesday that the proposed scheme dubbed "solidarity visa," is designed to complement the existing golden visa program.

The existing Golden Visa program has been in place since 2012 - a visa that grants residency rights to non-EU nationals in exchange for investment in Portugal.

The Golden Visa has been successful for the country as it attracted over 7.3 billion euros ($7.94 billion) in investments though the authorities have faced criticism for the visa type as it worsened the housing crisis.

Under the revamped scheme, purchasing real estate, which was previously the preferred route for foreigners, is no longer an option. Instead, investors can contribute to funds, donate to cultural or research initiatives, or create job opportunities.

"We have not altered the existing scheme, but we have introduced these two forms of solidarity visa," stated Leitao Amaro in an interview with Reuters.

One aspect of the proposed solidarity visa encourages foreign investors to pump funds into affordable housing accessible to residents, while the other focuses on constructing accommodations for migrants in need or financing projects promoting integration.

Portugal is currently home to approximately 800,000 migrants who contribute significantly to the economy but face challenges such as precarious employment and lower wages.

Skyrocketing rents and property prices, fueled in part by a burgeoning tourism sector in cities like Lisbon and Porto have triggered problems for migrants. 

As far as the Golden Visa scheme is concerned, one needs to transfer between 250,000 to 500,000 euros to qualify for the visa. On the other hand, Leitao Amaro noted that the government has yet to determine the investment threshold for the new solidarity visa.

The minister; however, emphasized that it would need to be lower than other options to incentivize investor participation.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

03:50 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Japan to implement Foreign Workforce Development Program: Details ...

03:23 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

UAE citizens allowed visa free entry to this Asian country

03:14 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Hajj flight from Islamabad makes emergency landing in Oman

02:54 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Portugal set to revamp Golden Visa with new Solidarity Visa: Here's ...

08:33 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

Denmark set to increase citizenship application fee: Details inside

08:22 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

Hungary is relaunching Golden Visa: Check eligibility requirements ...

Immigration

08:56 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Thailand introduces Digital Nomad Visa: Eligibility, fee, duration of ...

08:43 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Australia changes minimum age requirement for post-study work visas

09:42 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Portugal tightens immigration policy, revokes key law for foreigners

02:30 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

UAE set to lift visa ban against this country: Details inside

04:00 PM | 6 Jun, 2024

Flight testing begins at Gwadar Airport: Here's expected timeline of ...

09:16 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

UK's ruling party proposes visa caps as election pledge

Advertisement

Latest

05:22 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Shaheen Afridi nominated for ICC player of the month

Gold & Silver

02:38 PM | 7 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 7 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 7, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.

Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.15
Euro EUR 300 303
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.50 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.72 748.72
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.62 41.02
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.17 918.17
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.2 59.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.92 173.92
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.3 26.6
Omani Riyal OMR 723.44 731.44
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.51 77.21
Singapore Dollar SGD 73.5 74.1
Swedish Korona SEK 26.63 26.93
Swiss Franc CHF 312.79 315.29
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: