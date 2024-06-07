Suzuki GD110s latest price in Pakistan for June 2024

LAHORE – The Suzuki GD 110S is a popular motorcycle model in Pakistan owing to its fuel efficiency, reliability, and affordability.
The features make it a favored choice among commuters and riders looking for a budget-friendly option. Suzuki Pakistan offers the GD 110S with various features catering to the needs of the local market, such as a comfortable seat, efficient engine, and good suspension system for tackling Pakistan's diverse road conditions.
Suzuki GD 110S is powered by single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled, SOHC engine with a displacement of 113cc. It boasts a fuel tank capacity of 9.0 liters and comes with dimensions of 1,900 x 750 x 1,050 mm. The bike weighs 108 kg and features a 4-speed mesh transmission system for a smooth ride.
The GD 110S is equipped with both electric and kick starter systems and features front and rear drum brakes. It has a Telescopic, Coil Spring, Oil Damped front suspension and a Swing-Arm, Coil Spring, Oil Damped Spring rear suspension, which is adjustable in 5 ways for added comfort.
Design-wise, the Suzuki GD 110S sports a sleek and sporty look with aerodynamic aesthetics to reduce air drag. Suzuki GD 110S offers approximately 30-35 km per litre.
As of June 2024, the price of Suzuki GD 110s stand at Rs352,000 in Pakistan.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 7, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|300
|303
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.72
|748.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.62
|41.02
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.17
|918.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.2
|59.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.92
|173.92
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.3
|26.6
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.44
|731.44
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.5
|74.1
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
