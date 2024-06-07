Search

Suzuki GD110s latest price in Pakistan for June 2024

03:08 PM | 7 Jun, 2024
Suzuki GD110s latest price in Pakistan for June 2024
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – The Suzuki GD 110S is a popular motorcycle model in Pakistan owing to its fuel efficiency, reliability, and affordability.

The features make it a favored choice among commuters and riders looking for a budget-friendly option. Suzuki Pakistan offers the GD 110S with various features catering to the needs of the local market, such as a comfortable seat, efficient engine, and good suspension system for tackling Pakistan's diverse road conditions.

Suzuki GD 110S is powered by single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled, SOHC engine with a displacement of 113cc. It boasts a fuel tank capacity of 9.0 liters and comes with dimensions of 1,900 x 750 x 1,050 mm. The bike weighs 108 kg and features a 4-speed mesh transmission system for a smooth ride.

The GD 110S is equipped with both electric and kick starter systems and features front and rear drum brakes. It has a Telescopic, Coil Spring, Oil Damped front suspension and a Swing-Arm, Coil Spring, Oil Damped Spring rear suspension, which is adjustable in 5 ways for added comfort. 

Design-wise, the Suzuki GD 110S sports a sleek and sporty look with aerodynamic aesthetics to reduce air drag. Suzuki GD 110S offers approximately 30-35 km per litre.

Suzuki GD 110s latest Price

As of June 2024, the price of Suzuki GD 110s stand at Rs352,000 in Pakistan.

