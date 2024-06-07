UAE citizens allowed visa free entry to this Asian country

DUBAI - The citizens from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will now enjoy visa-free travel to Uzbekistan as an agreement has been signed in this regard between the two countries on Thursday.
The agreement, formalized through the MoU, facilitates reciprocal visa exemptions for individuals holding ordinary, diplomatic, special, and mission passports.
Under the terms of the agreement, UAE citizens with valid passports for a minimum of six months will no longer be required to apply for an electronic visa to enter Uzbekistan.
As per the agreement, UAE citizens can enter the country visa-free and stay for up to 30 days per visit.
In a reciprocal gesture, citizens of Uzbekistan holding biometric passports, whether for international travel or domestic purposes within Uzbekistan, will similarly be exempted from visa requirements when entering the UAE.
It is to be highlighted that countries across the globe are signing visa-free agreements to spur the economy that was hit hard by the social distancing protocols put in place after Covid-19.
Not only UAE, but countries like Sri Lanka, China, Thailand amongst others are also introducing relaxed visa requirements to attract tourists.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 7, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate is 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|300
|303
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.72
|748.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.62
|41.02
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.17
|918.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.2
|59.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.92
|173.92
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.3
|26.6
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.44
|731.44
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.5
|74.1
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
