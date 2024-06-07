UAE citizens allowed visa free entry to this Asian country

Search

Immigration

03:23 PM | 7 Jun, 2024
DUBAI - The citizens from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will now enjoy visa-free travel to Uzbekistan as an agreement has been signed in this regard between the two countries on Thursday.

The agreement, formalized through the MoU, facilitates reciprocal visa exemptions for individuals holding ordinary, diplomatic, special, and mission passports.

Under the terms of the agreement, UAE citizens with valid passports for a minimum of six months will no longer be required to apply for an electronic visa to enter Uzbekistan.

As per the agreement, UAE citizens can enter the country visa-free and stay for up to 30 days per visit.

In a reciprocal gesture, citizens of Uzbekistan holding biometric passports, whether for international travel or domestic purposes within Uzbekistan, will similarly be exempted from visa requirements when entering the UAE.

It is to be highlighted that countries across the globe are signing visa-free agreements to spur the economy that was hit hard by the social distancing protocols put in place after Covid-19. 

Not only UAE, but countries like Sri Lanka, China, Thailand amongst others are also introducing relaxed visa requirements to attract tourists.

