Search

Immigration

Dubai: Roller coaster 'Mission Ferrari' now open to tourists for spine-chilling experience

Web Desk 07:13 PM | 14 Jan, 2023
Dubai: Roller coaster 'Mission Ferrari' now open to tourists for spine-chilling experience
Source: Khaleejtimes

DUBAI - The United Arb Emirates has opened another world class tourist attraction for public as Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has unveiled “Mission Ferrari” to enthrall the visitors who land in the emirate.

The mega-coaster is the latest addition to already entertaining mix of rides and is equipped with the latest advancements in the industry to offer the thrill seekers a lifetime experience featuring amazing visuals and a matchless immersive environment; Mission Ferrari will bring the Park’s offerings to over 44 Ferrari-inspired attractions.

General Manager at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Deana Taylor, stated on the inauguration that the visitors would be able to see the world through the eyes of agent Cavallino.

“We are excited to announce that the world’s most immersive mega-coaster, Mission Ferrari, is now open to our guests. At Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, we’re passionate about creating thrilling experiences that evoke that ‘Ferrari Feeling’! For over a decade, the Park has maintained its reputation of giving guests unparalleled experiences through record-breaking rides and attractions. This unique ride offers an immersive experience where guests get the chance to see the world through the eyes of agent Cavallino and become part of the story. We can’t wait for our guests to try it,” Taylor said.

Immigration

Dubai announces construction of world's first 3-D printed mosque

03:40 PM | 13 Jan, 2023

Thailand plans to tax tourists as global travel rebounds

08:31 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Dubai offers video conferencing service for visa applications

07:46 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

UAE Golden Visa: Dubai issues 69 percent more permits in 2022

07:21 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

Dubai airport featured amongst 5 of 10 busiest global routes

08:37 PM | 9 Jan, 2023

Thailand drops Covid vaccination requirement for tourists in surprise move

06:56 PM | 9 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

World's largest passenger aircraft set to resume popular route ...

08:52 PM | 14 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 14, 2023

08:14 AM | 14 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 14, 2022 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.15 238.65
Euro EUR 268.25 270.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 303 306
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.5 69.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.2 66.9
Australian Dollar AUD 170.5 171.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 607.88 612.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 185 186.35
China Yuan CNY 33.73 33.98
Danish Krone DKK 33.26 33.61
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.8 2.90
Japanese Yen JPY 2.41 2.46
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 747.98 752.98
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.95 147.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 593.68 598.18
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.72
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246 247.75
Thai Bhat THB 6.89 6.99

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,300 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,870. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,500.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 185,300 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: