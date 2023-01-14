Dubai: Roller coaster 'Mission Ferrari' now open to tourists for spine-chilling experience

DUBAI - The United Arb Emirates has opened another world class tourist attraction for public as Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has unveiled “Mission Ferrari” to enthrall the visitors who land in the emirate.

The mega-coaster is the latest addition to already entertaining mix of rides and is equipped with the latest advancements in the industry to offer the thrill seekers a lifetime experience featuring amazing visuals and a matchless immersive environment; Mission Ferrari will bring the Park’s offerings to over 44 Ferrari-inspired attractions.

General Manager at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Deana Taylor, stated on the inauguration that the visitors would be able to see the world through the eyes of agent Cavallino.

“We are excited to announce that the world’s most immersive mega-coaster, Mission Ferrari, is now open to our guests. At Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, we’re passionate about creating thrilling experiences that evoke that ‘Ferrari Feeling’! For over a decade, the Park has maintained its reputation of giving guests unparalleled experiences through record-breaking rides and attractions. This unique ride offers an immersive experience where guests get the chance to see the world through the eyes of agent Cavallino and become part of the story. We can’t wait for our guests to try it,” Taylor said.