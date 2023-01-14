KP CM announces to dissolve assembly today

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday said that the provincial assembly would be dissolved today.

He made the announcement while speaking at an event, stating the summary for the dissolution of the assembly would be sent to Governor Haji Ghulam Ali later today, adding that its copies would also be shared with the journalist community.

The chief minister said the PTI will start again from the scratch and will come into power with two-third majority.

He said the middle class was struggling to meet the ends due to increasing inflation in the country and blamed the PDM-led government in Centre for financial woes of the country.

He complained that the federal government was releasing funds to the KP for the salaries of government employees in the tribal areas.

Earlier this week, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi sent the summary for the dissolution of the provincial assembly to Governor Balighur Rehman.