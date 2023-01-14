CM Elahi to suggest names for Punjab caretaker set-up with PML-N

LAHORE – Punjab Governor Balighur Rahman has received directives from top PML-N leadership to sign the summary for dissolving Punjab Assembly, and after dissolution, a caretaker setup will be required to run administrative matters.

Reports in local media said the Governor is expected to sign the summary after getting green-signal from PML-N supremo.

Amid the reports, PTI senior leader and close of aide of Imran Khan Fawad Chaudhry said Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi will share a few names for the caretaker set-up as talks with the leader of opposition in the assembly Hamza Shahbaz were to begin.

Chaudhry expected Elahi to suggest the names of individuals able to carry out free and fair elections. Meanwhile, PTI leaders advised governor to sign the summary, without waiting for deadline.

PML-N says ready for Punjab elections

Former prime minister and PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif, and his daughter are set to return to their homeland this month to lead the electoral campaign in Punjab. Nawaz, who is living in Britain in self-imposed exile, is set to return along with Maryam Nawaz and lately held a telephonic conversation with his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif, the sitting Prime Minister, and other party leaders to chalk out strategy amid political turmoil in Punjab.

Sharif, 73, also told the premier to direct Punjab governor Baligh-ur Rehman to deal with political matters in the country’s most populous region as Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi earlier this week signed the summary to dissolve the provincial assembly after a political tug-of-war.

Lately, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, a confidante of the Sharif family, said his party was prepared for elections in 90 days and made tall claims to thrash Imran Khan-led party in the region.

He however mentioned that the National Assembly, Sindh, and Balochistan assemblies will complete their terms until August 2023.