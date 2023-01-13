Punjab Governor receives CM Elahi's assembly dissolution advice

LAHORE – Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman will decide on Chief Minister Parvez Elahi’s advice seeking the dissolution of the provincial assembly today.

As per the media reports, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is considering dissolving the assembly.

However, even if a notice is not issued by the Punjab governor, the assembly will be dissolved by law and only the speaker of the assembly will stay till the appointment of the next speaker.

Just received...... pic.twitter.com/7OBLlww6SV — M Baligh Ur Rehman (@MBalighurRehman) January 12, 2023

“I, Parvez Elahi Chief Minister Punjab, hereby advise you to dissolve the provincial assembly of Punjab,” reads the signed advice sent to the governor.

“Elahi has signed the summary and the advice has been sent to Punjab Governor [Baligh Ur Rehman] and if he does not sign on it in the next 48 hours, then in line with the Constitution, the assembly will stand dissolved in the next 48 hours,” the PTI leader Fawad Ch told journalists in Lahore.

He also announced that a letter would be written to the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz for the formation of a caretaker government.

Hours after the announcement, the governor had confirmed receiving the letter.

The PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) coalition government decided on dissolving the assembly after a meeting between the chief minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the latter’s Zaman Park residence, with senior party leaders in presence.

On November 26 of last year, the PTI chairman, in a surprise move, announced that his party has decided they will not be part of “this corrupt system” and will quit all the assemblies.

The announcement was made by the former prime minister after he called off his long march in Rawalpindi.