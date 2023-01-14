Search

'Pathaan' trailer starring SRK to be played on Burj Khalifa

Web Desk 03:15 PM | 14 Jan, 2023
'Pathaan' trailer starring SRK to be played on Burj Khalifa
Source: SRK (Instagram)

Pathaan is the most eagerly anticipated Bollywood film of the year and marks a big-screen comeback for Shahrukh Khan. The trailer for the action flick is to be showcased at Burj Khalifa in Dubai on January 14.

Recently the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the fans. Khan will be making a comeback of sorts as a leading man opposite Deepika Padukone in this movie. The movie also features John Abraham in a pivotal role, along with a cameo by Salman Khan.

The 57-year-old icon is in the UAE for the opening ceremony of the International League T20 cricket tournament and the film’s producer and distributor, Yash Raj Films, said he will be at the Burj Khalifa in Downtown Dubai to see the film projected onto the giant skyscraper.

In a tweet announcing the Pathaan trailer being on the Burj Khalifa Yash Raj Films said: “Brace yourselves for a visual spectacle – catch #PathaanTrailer on Burj Khalifa on January 14 ????????????”

Featuring high-octane action sequences and special effects, several scenes in 'Pathaan' have been filmed in Dubai with Burj Khalifa as the backdrop. The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) extravaganza, is part of filmmaker Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe. Nelson D'Souza, Vice President, International Distribution said, "Pathaan is one of the most eagerly awaited films of our times and a film like this deserves to be mounted in the grandest manner when it comes to presenting it to audiences. We are thrilled to announce that Dubai will be celebrating Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan as the trailer of the film will be showcased on the iconic Burj Khalifa!"

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu and Atlee's 'Jawan', which will hit the theatres on June 2, this year.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

