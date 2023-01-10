Search

Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film 'Pathaan' is out now 

Web Desk 04:17 PM | 10 Jan, 2023
Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film 'Pathaan' is out now 
Source: SRK (Instagram)

The much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan has finally been unveiled.  

Released by Yash Raj Films, the film's trailer is filled with action sequences, bloodshed, glamour, and physique. Safe to say, the action-packed trailer does predict that Pathaan is going to be among the hit Bollywood films.

SRK will be playing the role of a RAW agent in the film. Meanwhile, Abraham will be playing an antagonist against Khan.

Yesterday, the Zero actor officially announced the trailer release date while sharing another look of him from the action-packed project. He wrote, "The mission is about to start... Aa raha hai #PathaanTrailer launching tomorrow at 11 AM!"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

