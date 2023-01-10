Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film 'Pathaan' is out now 

The much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan has finally been unveiled.

Released by Yash Raj Films, the film's trailer is filled with action sequences, bloodshed, glamour, and physique. Safe to say, the action-packed trailer does predict that Pathaan is going to be among the hit Bollywood films.

SRK will be playing the role of a RAW agent in the film. Meanwhile, Abraham will be playing an antagonist against Khan.

Yesterday, the Zero actor officially announced the trailer release date while sharing another look of him from the action-packed project. He wrote, "The mission is about to start... Aa raha hai #PathaanTrailer launching tomorrow at 11 AM!"