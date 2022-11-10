Pakistani celebs troll Irfan Pathan's 'graceless' tweet

Pakistani cricket fans and patriots didn't come in slow after Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan called them 'graceless' in a tweet after the team won the semi-final match and got into the finals.

Even celebrities like Jibran Nasir, Arslan Naseer and Momina Mustehsan didn't hold back, either and took a jibe at the Indian cricketer's tweet. Needless to say, Pathan definitely facing heat from cricket fans from across the border.

'Irfan bhai, hum “Graceless Ex” nahi hain In fact Pakistaniyo ko graceless exes bilkul pasand nahi. We are praying for your win tomorrow! InshAllah. Final mei intezar ker rahe hain, khushboo aur surma dono laga ke #ICCT20WorldCup2022' tweeted the Baari singer.

Irfan bhai, hum “Graceless Ex” nahi hain ???? In fact Pakistaniyo ko graceless exes bilkul pasand nahi. We are praying for your win tomorrow! ???????? InshAllah. Final mei intezar ker rahe hain, khushboo aur surma dono laga ke ????????????#ICCT20WorldCup2022 https://t.co/cgzfFdm9XW — Momina Mustehsan (@MominaMustehsan) November 9, 2022

Jibran Nasir left the fans rolling with laughter at his hilarious jibes to Pathan and team India,

Facing England in the ground, Battling Pakistan in their minds. Chaa gaye hain boys. https://t.co/i64Ka4kuEW — M. Jibran Nasir ???????? (@MJibranNasir) November 9, 2022

Haan Bhai aa rahay ho ya nahi? pic.twitter.com/SU3W3pyfmc — M. Jibran Nasir ???????? (@MJibranNasir) November 9, 2022

Even Arslan Naseer did holding back from humoring himself and fellow cricket fans, after Indian cricketer Irfan Pathani took a dig at Pakistan's win.

Maafi chahta hu sir, final mai puhanch jaein to baat kar leejiye ga ... udar se awaaz nahi a rahi hai ap ki — Arslan Naseer - CBA (@ArslanNaseerCBA) November 9, 2022

England have knocked India out of the T20 World Cup after a clinical win in the second Semi-Final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on Thursday.