ADELAIDE – England have knocked India out of the T20 World Cup after a clinical win in the second Semi-Final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on Thursday.

Skipper Jos Buttler and power hitter Alex Hales showed A-game since the start of a crucial game. The duo creamed 63 runs in the powerplay and slammed half-tons to make a mockery of Men in Blue.

Buttler started aggressive mode against in-form India, later Hales took over, knocking boundaries. Meanwhile, the partnership of 170 is reportedly highest for any wicket in limited overs format.

To the MCG in style 🤩



England make it to their second Men's #T20WorldCup final in three editions 🙌 #INDvENG

In the first innings, Kohli etched his name in history books as he completed 4000 T20I runs during his knock of 40-ball 50. Rohit Sharma also played well and with the help of Kohli, he raised a 47-run partnership for the second wicket and took the scoreboard to 56/1 before being dismissed by Chris Jordan.

Later, Hardik Pandya run riot after star batter Virat Kohli hit a magnificent half-ton, helping India to set a 169-run target. He took a stunner against England bowlers in the last overs as he slammed five sixes and four powerful boundaries, before returning to the pavilion.

For Poms, Chris Jordan got three scalps but remained the most expensive of all the bowlers as he conceded 43 runs.

India earlier finished top of Group 2, having taken eight points in five matches while England, on the other hand, was second behind New Zealand in Group 1 with seven points in five matches.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to hover around 21°C on the matchday with 54% humidity and 19 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of rain during the game.

Match Info

India vs England, Semi-Final 2, T20 World Cup 2022

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Date & Time: November 10, 01:00 PM PST

Telecast & Live Streaming: PTV Sports & Ten Sports and Disney + Hotstar

Teams

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.

England: Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid.