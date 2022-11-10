Pakistani fans troll Indians after T20 World Cup exit

Pakistanis are celebrating India’s exit in a one-sided T20 World Cup match as England book their place in the final with a stunning 10-wicket victory over Men in Blue in Adelaide.

As the Babar-led squad advanced to the final, Pakistanis on social media have another reason to be happy as England killed hopes of their arch-rivals in the cricket carnival.

A couple of days earlier, India trolled the Pakistani team for back-to-back blows until the Dutch stunned South Africa and later Pakistan knocked out the Kiwis in the semi-final.

Meanwhile, as Team India faced humiliation, Pakistanis did not waste the opportunity to troll Indians who were previously confident about taking this year’s trophy.

Check some of the reactions:

Endia losing is my source of happiness. I love seeing them lose. It’s my daily medicine, my weekly energy, my monthly inspiration and my yearly motivation. Their loss is the only reason i’m still alive. I was born to enjoy it, long may it continue.#INDvsENG #irfanpathan pic.twitter.com/skHXJFueFf — Farhaj Farooq Durrani (@kfarhaj7) November 10, 2022

Message from the PM has been delivered. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/vsvOA6OQb6 — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 10, 2022

INDIA OUT OF THE WORLD CUP pic.twitter.com/dg0DxQovsP — Haroon (@ThisHaroon) November 10, 2022

❤️Congratulations England

😂😂😂😂😂😂🙏 ENDIA pic.twitter.com/eC6OKI9hVW — Nida Butt 🇯🇴 ( Love Pak Army ) (@MarjaniBebo) November 10, 2022