Pakistani fans troll Indians after T20 World Cup exit
Pakistanis are celebrating India’s exit in a one-sided T20 World Cup match as England book their place in the final with a stunning 10-wicket victory over Men in Blue in Adelaide.

As the Babar-led squad advanced to the final, Pakistanis on social media have another reason to be happy as England killed hopes of their arch-rivals in the cricket carnival.

A couple of days earlier, India trolled the Pakistani team for back-to-back blows until the Dutch stunned South Africa and later Pakistan knocked out the Kiwis in the semi-final.

Meanwhile, as Team India faced humiliation, Pakistanis did not waste the opportunity to troll Indians who were previously confident about taking this year’s trophy.

Check some of the reactions:

