Pakistani fans troll Indians after T20 World Cup exit
Share
Pakistanis are celebrating India’s exit in a one-sided T20 World Cup match as England book their place in the final with a stunning 10-wicket victory over Men in Blue in Adelaide.
As the Babar-led squad advanced to the final, Pakistanis on social media have another reason to be happy as England killed hopes of their arch-rivals in the cricket carnival.
A couple of days earlier, India trolled the Pakistani team for back-to-back blows until the Dutch stunned South Africa and later Pakistan knocked out the Kiwis in the semi-final.
Meanwhile, as Team India faced humiliation, Pakistanis did not waste the opportunity to troll Indians who were previously confident about taking this year’s trophy.
INDvENG: England hammer India by 10 wickets in ... 04:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
ADELAIDE – England have knocked India out of the T20 World Cup after a clinical win in the second Semi-Final of ...
Check some of the reactions:
Endia losing is my source of happiness. I love seeing them lose. It’s my daily medicine, my weekly energy, my monthly inspiration and my yearly motivation. Their loss is the only reason i’m still alive. I was born to enjoy it, long may it continue.#INDvsENG #irfanpathan pic.twitter.com/skHXJFueFf— Farhaj Farooq Durrani (@kfarhaj7) November 10, 2022
watching endia lose #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/yITQdKGhCk— Burhaan (@thisburhaan) November 10, 2022
Message from the PM has been delivered. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/vsvOA6OQb6— Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 10, 2022
Buttler & Alex Hales showing KL Rahul And Rohit Sharma how batting powerplay is used . #T20WorldCup#INDvsENG #INDvENG #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/5GNhzJNy8D— Vishwajit Patil (@_VishwajitPatil) November 10, 2022
INDIA OUT OF THE WORLD CUP pic.twitter.com/dg0DxQovsP— Haroon (@ThisHaroon) November 10, 2022
#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/E8HWNcJ8Li— Suraj Raj (@SuRAjRaJ90) November 10, 2022
❤️Congratulations England— Nida Butt 🇯🇴 ( Love Pak Army ) (@MarjaniBebo) November 10, 2022
😂😂😂😂😂😂🙏 ENDIA pic.twitter.com/eC6OKI9hVW
Hales and Buttler walking out of ground after smashing Endia. pic.twitter.com/KFspzi9PeG— Mushahid (@Mushi_oye5) November 10, 2022
#INDvsENG#irfanpathan now you can go india with gracefully pic.twitter.com/vOAxgfScUg— Wasim Akbar (@WasimRahimoon1) November 10, 2022
Matches Summary
-
-
- Pakistan Army Chief General Bajwa begins farewell visits05:18 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
-
- Pakistani fans troll Indians after T20 World Cup exit04:44 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
-
-
- ‘$7.8 million in 4 weeks’ – The Legend of Maula Jatt becomes ...01:45 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022