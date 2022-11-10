Pakistan Army Chief General Bajwa begins farewell visits
Web Desk
05:18 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
Pakistan Army Chief General Bajwa begins farewell visits
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has started his farewell visits as the top general is set to retire this month, the military's media wing said.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said the army chief visited Sialkot and Mangla garrisons where he addressed armed forces personnel.

The top commander also interacted with officers and personnel at both locations. He appreciated formations for their excellent performance during various operations, training, and natural calamities.

Addressing the soldiers, Army Chief stressed serving the nation with the same zeal and commitment no matter what the circumstances.

Earlier, General Bajwa was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Aamer in Sialkot garrison while Lieutenant General Ayman Bilal Safdar received him at Mangla garrison.

On Wednesday, COAS General visited Peshwar Corps Headquarters and laid a wreath at the martyr's monument.

Amid speculations of extension, the Chief of Army Staff confirmed that he would retire on November 29, the last day of his second term as army chief.

