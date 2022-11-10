Humayun Saeed exudes elegance at The Crown premiere
In a proud moment for Lollywood, Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed was spotted at the world premiere held in London for Netflix’s upcoming series ‘The Crown’ season 5.
The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor portrays Dr. Hasnat Khan, who was the love interest of late Lady Diana.
The London Nahi Jaunga star reposted on his official Instagram handle the release date for the series' season five by Netflix during the fourth edition of the online TUDUM festival.
The world is watching. Season Five of The Crown is now streaming pic.twitter.com/ENQUu6s624— The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) November 9, 2022
At the London premiere, Saeed looked sophisticated posing for the cameras.
Saaed now joins the echelons of Hollywood with his remarkable acting prowess.
Several industry peers of Saeed celebs lauded the star for his exemplary achievement.
