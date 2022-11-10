Humayun Saeed exudes elegance at The Crown premiere

Noor Fatima
06:29 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
Humayun Saeed exudes elegance at The Crown premiere
Source: Humayun Saeed (Instagram)
In a proud moment for Lollywood, Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed was spotted at the world premiere held in London for Netflix’s upcoming series ‘The Crown’ season 5.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor portrays Dr. Hasnat Khan, who was the love interest of late Lady Diana.

The London Nahi Jaunga star reposted on his official Instagram handle the release date for the series' season five by Netflix during the fourth edition of the online TUDUM festival.

At the London premiere, Saeed looked sophisticated posing for the cameras.

Saaed now joins the echelons of Hollywood with his remarkable acting prowess.

Several industry peers of Saeed celebs lauded the star for his exemplary achievement.

