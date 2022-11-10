'No trust in institutions': Imran Khan calls on CJP to save the country

LAHORE – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday promised to fight for the “real freedom” of the country till his last breath.

In an address to party supporters in Wazirabad via video link, Khan said that he would not step back and urged the nation to join PTI’s long march.

He said that he would receive the PTI supporters from across the country in Rawalpindi.

“I can only try but you have to participate because the future is your and your children’s future,” he said.

PTI chairman Imran Khan claimed that the nation has lost trust in the institutions and all eyes were on the Supreme Court (SC) now.

"CJP, we are becoming a banana republic. You have to save the country. The nation has lost trust in institutions. You have to fix this because the country doesn't work without institutions," he said.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan urged Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial to look into the matters of the FIR of attack on his container, the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif as well as alleged custodial torture of PTI Senator Azam Swati.

Earlier, PTI resumed its long march from Wazirabad under the leadership of party vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

حقیقی آزادی مارچ کا سفر وزیرآباد سے دوبارہ شروع ہوچکا ھے۔ ہمارا عزم پختہ اور جذبے بلند ہیں۔ ہمارے غازیوں کی محنت اور شہداء کی قربانی ضرور رنگ لائے گی۔ بڑھے چلو ساتھیو! انشاءاللہ راولپنڈی سے چئیرمین عمران خان خود اس قافلے کی رہنمائی کریں گے۔#رُکنانہیں_جھُکنانہیں pic.twitter.com/Q0QBGANQ0R — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) November 10, 2022

Addressing the party supporters in Wazirabad rally, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said that no one could scare Imran Khan or his followers.

“Exactly a week from today, an attempt was made to take Imran Khan’s life […] but let me tell you today, it was not an attempt to take one man’s life, it was an attempt to silence the nation’s voice.”

Khan launches fresh salvo against establishment

Days after naming three government and military officials for plotting his assassination, the defiant Pakistani politician Imran Khan claimed another army officer was also involved in the alleged plot, saying that he would disclose his identity soon.

In a video message late on Wednesday night, Khan said the long march would resume from the same place in the Punjab town of Wazirabad where he and 13 other people of his party came under a gun attack and were wounded. He said the long march would resume from the same point where PTI activist Moazzam Gondal was shot dead by the attacker.

Earlier, Khan said he was already aware of the plan, which had been prepared to assassinate him, and announced, "I will also disclose the name of the second officer who was sitting with Maj General Faisal in the control room from around 12 noon to 5 pm monitoring the execution of the plot.