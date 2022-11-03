Imran Khan names three people ‘responsible’ for gun attack at PTI long march

ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister Imran Khan has held three people responsible for a gun attack at PTI long march near Wazirabad, according to senior party leader Asad Umar.

In a video statement, Umar said that Khan, who is currently under treatment for bullet wounds in the Shaukat Khanum Hospital Lahore, has recently held a conversation with Mian Aslam Iqbal and him.

“Imran Khan told us that he had prior information of attack on him,” Umar said, adding that the PTI chief had held Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal, whose name was surfaced during Azam Swati’s alleged custodial torture incident, responsible for the attack.

“Our immediate demand is that all the three should be removed from their positions,” the PTI leader said.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that they will file a case against the nominate persons for assassination attempt on Imran Khan.

Imran Khan was shot in both legs while other PTI leaders, including Senator Faisal Javed, Umar Dar, Ahmed Chattah, were also injured in the attack. A protesters also died in the incident.

Khan kick started the march from the city of Lahore last Friday and has made stops in different cities on the way to Islamabad where his party has planned to stage a sit-in to seek fresh elections in the country.

Today, the PTI caravan was scheduled to stop in Wazirabad city in Gujranwala district of Punjab proince, nearly 200 km from Islamabad.

When a huge number of PTI supporters marching alongside the container on foot and some on vehicles toward today’s destination, a gunman, who appears to be aged between 30 to 40 years, attempted to the PTI leaders, who were standing on container’s roof.

Police have arrested a suspect, who told investigators that he had not been sent by anyone for the attack, saying it was his own decision to kill Khan.