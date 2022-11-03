Imran Khan names three people ‘responsible’ for gun attack at PTI long march
Share
ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister Imran Khan has held three people responsible for a gun attack at PTI long march near Wazirabad, according to senior party leader Asad Umar.
In a video statement, Umar said that Khan, who is currently under treatment for bullet wounds in the Shaukat Khanum Hospital Lahore, has recently held a conversation with Mian Aslam Iqbal and him.
“Imran Khan told us that he had prior information of attack on him,” Umar said, adding that the PTI chief had held Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal, whose name was surfaced during Azam Swati’s alleged custodial torture incident, responsible for the attack.
“Our immediate demand is that all the three should be removed from their positions,” the PTI leader said.
Mian Aslam Iqbal said that they will file a case against the nominate persons for assassination attempt on Imran Khan.
Former PM of #Pakistan #ImranKhan has given a statement from Shaukat Khanum Hospit, "Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah & Major General Faisal are responsible for the attack on me", Asad Umar's video statement.#عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لاین_ہے@hrw @UN @AlJazeera @Declaracion @Reuters pic.twitter.com/x3N74TlS6Z— Haider Ali (@Haider4PTI) November 3, 2022
Imran Khan was shot in both legs while other PTI leaders, including Senator Faisal Javed, Umar Dar, Ahmed Chattah, were also injured in the attack. A protesters also died in the incident.
Khan kick started the march from the city of Lahore last Friday and has made stops in different cities on the way to Islamabad where his party has planned to stage a sit-in to seek fresh elections in the country.
Today, the PTI caravan was scheduled to stop in Wazirabad city in Gujranwala district of Punjab proince, nearly 200 km from Islamabad.
When a huge number of PTI supporters marching alongside the container on foot and some on vehicles toward today’s destination, a gunman, who appears to be aged between 30 to 40 years, attempted to the PTI leaders, who were standing on container’s roof.
Police have arrested a suspect, who told investigators that he had not been sent by anyone for the attack, saying it was his own decision to kill Khan.
ISPR condemns attack on Imran Khan during PTI ... 07:27 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
RAWALPINDI – The Inter Services Public Relations, media wing of Pakistan Army, has condemned a gun attack on PTI ...
- Imran Khan names three people ‘responsible’ for gun attack at PTI ...08:10 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
- NAB decides to arrest former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar in asset beyond ...07:59 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
- Celebrities send wishes to Imran Khan following assassination attempt ...07:40 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
- ISPR condemns attack on Imran Khan during PTI long march07:27 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
-
- Kubra Khan talks about playing bold characters06:10 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
-
- Junaid Niazi shares heart-warming video with his daughter04:04 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022