Watch - Vidya Balan tries singing 'Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayi'
Share
Bollywood diva Vidya Balan has left the fans amused and rolling with laughter after her epic fails at singing the iconic song 'Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayi.'
The Dirty Picture actress made a failed attempt at singing a song and he hilarious video of her is going viral on social media.
The Tumhari Sulu actress shared the hilarious reel of herself and wrote, “Mera pehla gaana adhoora reh gaya Rifat Bi, (My first song left incomplete Rifat Bi)”
View this post on Instagram
The fun video was played over 1.7 million times and received thousands of likes and comments for Balan from her social followers.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Vidya was last seen on the big screen earlier this year in the thriller drama ‘Jalsa’ alongside Shefali Shah.
Vidya Balan gets naughty in latest video 11:59 PM | 9 Jun, 2022
Indian actress Vidya Balan is known for pioneering a change in the portrayal of women in Hindi cinema with her roles in ...
-
-
- Miss Barbados 2000 claims contest was rigged to make Priyanka Chopra ...11:05 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
- 61-year-old Indonesian man marries for the 88th time10:39 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
- Alizeh Sultan's brother claims Feroze Khan called his ex-wife ...10:19 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022