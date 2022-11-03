Watch - Vidya Balan tries singing 'Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayi'
Web Desk
08:37 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Watch - Vidya Balan tries singing 'Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayi'
Source: Vidya Balan (Instagram)
Bollywood diva Vidya Balan has left the fans amused and rolling with laughter after her epic fails at singing the iconic song 'Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayi.'

The Dirty Picture actress made a failed attempt at singing a song and he hilarious video of her is going viral on social media.

The Tumhari Sulu actress shared the hilarious reel of herself and wrote, “Mera pehla gaana adhoora reh gaya Rifat Bi, (My first song left incomplete Rifat Bi)” 

The fun video was played over 1.7 million times and received thousands of likes and comments for Balan from her social followers.

On the work front, Vidya was last seen on the big screen earlier this year in the thriller drama ‘Jalsa’ alongside Shefali Shah.

