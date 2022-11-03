Imran Ashraf's ex-wife fires back at trolls

Noor Fatima
09:21 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Imran Ashraf's ex-wife fires back at trolls
Share

Talented Pakistani actor Imran Ashraf's ex-wife, Kiran Ashfaque, is an accomplished model who doesn't let trolls get the best of her.

The designer clapped back at trolls who questioned her lifestyle choices after her divorce from the Raqs e Bismil actor. The moral police on social media attacked Ashfaque for staying calm, collected, and unbothered.

Commenting on an old Instagram video of Ashfaque, a netizen wrote, “I’m shocked at how chill you appear after your home just fell apart,” followed by a series of clapping hands emojis.

In her response, the Khasara actor questioned, “so u want me to die after divorce?”

Ashfaque later shared a screenshot of the comments section under her Instagram posts on her Instagram stories with the text, “I swear to Allah, I’m done with all these comments. Especially from women! In our society, people will never let a girl live peacefully no matter what. What do you guys want from a girl after Divorce? Suicide?” 

For the unversed, the couple announced their divorce last month on social media.

After their divorce, the couple urged fans and media to respect their privacy. Ashraf married Kiran Ashfaque in 2018. They are parents to a son Roham.

On the work front, Ashraf was recently seen in Kahin Deep Jaley, Mushk, Raqs e Bismil, Hum Tum, Badzaat and Chaudhry and Sons.

TV actor Imran Ashraf, wife Kiran Dar announce ... 10:48 PM | 17 Oct, 2022

Imran Ashraf, one of the most sought after actors of Pakistan's drama industry, has announced separation from his wife ...

More From This Category
Miss Argentina marries Miss Puerto Rico
09:03 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Dananeer Mobeen 'abducted by an alien'
11:42 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
13th Tehzeeb Festival to be held on 5-6 November
11:24 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Miss Barbados 2000 claims contest was rigged to ...
11:05 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Celebrities send wishes to Imran Khan following ...
07:40 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Kubra Khan talks about playing bold characters
06:10 PM | 3 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Miss Argentina marries Miss Puerto Rico
09:03 PM | 3 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr