Imran Ashraf's ex-wife fires back at trolls

Talented Pakistani actor Imran Ashraf's ex-wife, Kiran Ashfaque, is an accomplished model who doesn't let trolls get the best of her.

The designer clapped back at trolls who questioned her lifestyle choices after her divorce from the Raqs e Bismil actor. The moral police on social media attacked Ashfaque for staying calm, collected, and unbothered.

Commenting on an old Instagram video of Ashfaque, a netizen wrote, “I’m shocked at how chill you appear after your home just fell apart,” followed by a series of clapping hands emojis.

In her response, the Khasara actor questioned, “so u want me to die after divorce?”

Ashfaque later shared a screenshot of the comments section under her Instagram posts on her Instagram stories with the text, “I swear to Allah, I’m done with all these comments. Especially from women! In our society, people will never let a girl live peacefully no matter what. What do you guys want from a girl after Divorce? Suicide?”

For the unversed, the couple announced their divorce last month on social media.

After their divorce, the couple urged fans and media to respect their privacy. Ashraf married Kiran Ashfaque in 2018. They are parents to a son Roham.

On the work front, Ashraf was recently seen in Kahin Deep Jaley, Mushk, Raqs e Bismil, Hum Tum, Badzaat and Chaudhry and Sons.