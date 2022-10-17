TV actor Imran Ashraf, wife Kiran Dar announce divorce
10:48 PM | 17 Oct, 2022
Imran Ashraf, one of the most sought after actors of Pakistan's drama industry, has announced separation from his wife Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar.
Imran and Kiran had tied the knot in July 2018 and have a son together.
