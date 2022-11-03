Miss Argentina marries Miss Puerto Rico

Former Miss Argentina Mariana Varela and Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentín have stunned their fans and followers with an announcement of their marriage.

The beauty pageant queens shared a video of their big moment, confirming that the two are together.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official through a joint post shared on both of their accounts. Varela and Valentín wrote in the Instagram post, “After deciding to keep our relationship private, we now open our doors to a special day.”

The Instagram post mentioned what appeared to be their wedding date, October 28, along with a heart and ring emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fabiola Valentín ???? (@fabiolavalentinpr)

For those unversed, the duo first met last year in March when they competed in the Miss Grand International beauty pageant in Thailand. Since last year, the models spent time traveling together and dropped hints of their relationship on social media.