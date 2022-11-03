Pakistani police foil terrorist’s plan to kill Chinese doctor in Sindh

Pakistani police foil terrorist’s plan to kill Chinese doctor in Sindh
KARACHI – Police have arrested a suspected terrorist in Karachi who was planning to kill a Chinese doctor in Hyderbarad.

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), in a statement, said the hit-man belonged to the same group that was involved in the killing of a Chinese national at a dental clinic in the port city.

In that attack, an armed man, who belonged to a Baloch separatist group, entered the clinic posing as a patient and shot dead Ronald Raimond Chao and injured Dr. Richard Hu and his wife Margaret Hu.

The suspect has been identified as Muhammad Afzal Lund alias Aafi, a resident of the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of Karachi.

During interrogation, Lund revealed that he received financial support from the group’s Germany-based leader Zulfiqar Khaskheli to buy a motorcycle and weapons.

Khaskheli had directed the accused to target a Chinese dental clinic in Hyderabad.

The suspect has completed recce of the clinic but he was arrested before he could launch the attack, the CTD said.  

