Pakistani police foil terrorist’s plan to kill Chinese doctor in Sindh
Share
KARACHI – Police have arrested a suspected terrorist in Karachi who was planning to kill a Chinese doctor in Hyderbarad.
The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), in a statement, said the hit-man belonged to the same group that was involved in the killing of a Chinese national at a dental clinic in the port city.
In that attack, an armed man, who belonged to a Baloch separatist group, entered the clinic posing as a patient and shot dead Ronald Raimond Chao and injured Dr. Richard Hu and his wife Margaret Hu.
The suspect has been identified as Muhammad Afzal Lund alias Aafi, a resident of the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of Karachi.
During interrogation, Lund revealed that he received financial support from the group’s Germany-based leader Zulfiqar Khaskheli to buy a motorcycle and weapons.
Khaskheli had directed the accused to target a Chinese dental clinic in Hyderabad.
The suspect has completed recce of the clinic but he was arrested before he could launch the attack, the CTD said.
Chinese doctor shot dead in Karachi 11:00 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
KARACHI – A Chinese dentist was shot dead and two others sustained injuries after a gunman attacked a clinic in ...
- Alizeh Sultan's brother claims Feroze Khan called his ex-wife ...10:19 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
- Assassination attempt on Imran Khan draws condemnation from abroad10:01 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
- Pakistani police foil terrorist’s plan to kill Chinese doctor in ...09:41 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
- Imran Khan names three people ‘responsible’ for gun attack at PTI ...08:10 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
- NAB decides to arrest former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar in asset beyond ...07:59 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
- Kubra Khan talks about playing bold characters06:10 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
- Virat Kohli will go crazy after seeing love of Pakistani fans: Farhan ...07:12 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
- Junaid Niazi shares heart-warming video with his daughter04:04 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022