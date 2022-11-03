Assassination attempt on Imran Khan draws condemnation from abroad

10:01 PM | 3 Nov, 2022
Assassination attempt on Imran Khan draws condemnation from abroad
Source: Instagram
ISLAMABAD – An assassination attempt on former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan during his anti-government march near Gujranwala on Thursday drew condemnation from various world leaders.

In a tweet, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote: “The attack on @ImranKhanPTI and his supporters is completely unacceptable, and I strongly condemn this violence. It has no place in politics, in any democracy, or in our society. I’m wishing a speedy recovery to Imran and all who were injured today”.

Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said it’s a development that just took place. “We're closely keeping an eye on and we'll continue to monitor ongoing developments,” he added.

British Labour Party politician Naz Shah said, “Shocked and saddened by this shooting, wishing @ImranKhanPTI a speedy recovery, my thoughts and prayers are with all those injured”.  

Meanwhile, Pakistani noble laureate Malala Yousafzai and Imran Khan’s former wife Jemima Goldsmith also condemned the attack on the PTI chief.  

