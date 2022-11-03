ISPR condemns attack on Imran Khan during PTI long march

RAWALPINDI – The Inter Services Public Relations, media wing of Pakistan Army, has condemned a gun attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders during a long march rally against the government near Wazirabad, a city around 200 kms from Pakistan capital city.

In a statement, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar has prayed for the speedy recovery of the PTI chief and others injured in the attack.

Imran Khan was shot in both legs while other PTI leaders, including Senator Faisal Javed, Umar Dar, Ahmed Chattah, were also injured in the attack. A protesters also died in the incident.

Khan kick started the march from the city of Lahore last Friday and has made stops in different cities on the way to Islamabad where his party has planned to stage a sit-in to seek fresh elections in the country.

Today, the PTI caravan was scheduled to stop in Wazirabad city in Gujranwala district of Punjab proince, nearly 200 km from Islamabad.

When a huge number of PTI supporters marching alongside the container on foot and some on vehicles toward today’s destination, a gunman, who appears to be aged between 30 to 40 years, attempted to the PTI leaders, who were standing on container’s roof.