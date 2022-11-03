NAB decides to arrest former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar in asset beyond means case

LAHORE – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to arrest former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in cases related to assets beyond means and misuse of authority.

The NAB headquarters has ordered its officials in Lahore to gather evidence against the former chief minister and ensure his arrest in next 15 days, reports said.

NAB Lahore has written to Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and other housing societies to seek details of properties owned by Buzdar, while investigation into assets beyond means case has also been launched.

The former prime minister is also facing allegations of misusing authority to issue illegal licence to a private hotel in the province.

Reports said that Buzdar would be summoned to NAB Lahore for interrogation in coming days.

Meanwhile, the lawyer for the former chief minister said that all cases made against his client are politically driven.