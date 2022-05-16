PML-N govt to file corruption case against former Punjab CM Buzdar
LAHORE – Ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has announced to file a petition against former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar in the anti-corruption department.
PML-N leader and lawyer Attaullah Tarar confirmed the development in a presser, saying they will submit an application for an inquiry against the aides of the former Chief Minister as well.
Tarar alleged the ex-chief minister deprived the rights of poor masses and ‘plundered the resources’. The PML-N leader also blamed former PM Imran Khan as ‘facilitator in Buzdar's corruption’.
PML-N’s deputy secretary-general claimed that the PTI chief took ‘illegal benefits’, with help of Farah Khan — a close friend of Khan's wife Bushra Bibi.
He alleged that Farah Gogi remained a key personality in ‘corrupt practices’ and took the help of Bushra Bibi.
Tarar further added that there was no trail for Farah's income and claimed that the close aide of Bushra Bibi had taken millions in exchange for each posting of a civil servant in Punjab.
He also blamed the former setup of energy and economic crisis, saying the PTI government had deferred payments which caused the Pakistani rupee devaluation.
