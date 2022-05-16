PML-N govt to file corruption case against former Punjab CM Buzdar
Web Desk
06:45 PM | 16 May, 2022
PML-N govt to file corruption case against former Punjab CM Buzdar
Source: @usmanakbuzdarcm (Instagram)
Share

LAHORE – Ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has announced to file a petition against former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar in the anti-corruption department.

PML-N leader and lawyer Attaullah Tarar confirmed the development in a presser, saying they will submit an application for an inquiry against the aides of the former Chief Minister as well.

Tarar alleged the ex-chief minister deprived the rights of poor masses and ‘plundered the resources’. The PML-N leader also blamed former PM Imran Khan as ‘facilitator in Buzdar's corruption’.

PML-N’s deputy secretary-general claimed that the PTI chief took ‘illegal benefits’, with help of Farah Khan — a close friend of Khan's wife Bushra Bibi.

He alleged that Farah Gogi remained a key personality in ‘corrupt practices’ and took the help of Bushra Bibi.

Tarar further added that there was no trail for Farah's income and claimed that the close aide of Bushra Bibi had taken millions in exchange for each posting of a civil servant in Punjab.

Liquor license case: Usman Buzdar appears before ... 12:10 PM | 12 Aug, 2020

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has appeared before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to explain his ...

He also blamed the former setup of energy and economic crisis, saying the PTI government had deferred payments which caused the Pakistani rupee devaluation.

Bushra Bibi’s close friend Farah reacts to ... 02:45 PM | 8 Apr, 2022

LAHORE – Farah Khan, a close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, has rubbished all ...

More From This Category
LIVE: Ex-PM Imran Khan addresses PTI gathering in ...
06:53 PM | 16 May, 2022
Pakistani forces arrest woman suspected of ...
05:50 PM | 16 May, 2022
Brigadier Tajdeed Mumtaz replaces Ahmed Alam as ...
05:07 PM | 16 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz calls Chinese counterpart, assures ...
04:29 PM | 16 May, 2022
Pakistan attends SCO meeting in India to discuss ...
03:30 PM | 16 May, 2022
UN adds Pakistan to list of drought-hit ...
03:00 PM | 16 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikToker Romaisa Khan's new video goes viral
06:20 PM | 16 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr