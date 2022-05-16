Merub Ali talks about her engagement to Asim Azhar

07:29 PM | 16 May, 2022
Merub Ali talks about her engagement to Asim Azhar
Source: Instagram
Share

Rising star Merub Ali has been part of numerous fashion campaigns on social media but she came under the limelight after her engagement with popular singer Asim Azhar.

The Sinf-e-Aahan actor was a delightful surprise as she made a mark in her first-ever television performance.

But Merub and Asim continue to make headlines over their relationship. Now, the young actor-model has finally spilt the beans about her engagement in a podcast hosted by popular YouTuber Taimoor Salahuddin.

She revealed that they were just engaged in a private ceremony. They wanted a small group of people, including the boy’s and girls’ families. In front of their parents, they exchanged jewellery and had their Imam Zamin. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @mooroosicity

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Merub Ali (@meruub)

On the work front, Merub Ali has been praised for her performance in the drama serials Sinf e Aahan and Paristaan.

Merub Ali, Ali Safina and other stars get stuck ... 05:20 PM | 19 Apr, 2022

Ramadan special drama Paristan has been winning hearts with hilarious plots and impeccable performances of lead actors ...

More From This Category
TikToker Romaisa Khan's new video goes viral
06:20 PM | 16 May, 2022
Yumna Zaidi's new dance video goes viral
04:47 PM | 16 May, 2022
Aijaz Aslam all praise for 'courageous and ...
05:34 PM | 16 May, 2022
Inside Momal Sheikh's star-studded birthday bash
04:10 PM | 16 May, 2022
Saboor Aly looks like a vision in a beautiful ...
03:50 PM | 16 May, 2022
Aamir Liaquat releases emotional video message ...
05:59 PM | 15 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Merub Ali talks about her engagement to Asim Azhar
07:29 PM | 16 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr