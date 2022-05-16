Merub Ali talks about her engagement to Asim Azhar
Rising star Merub Ali has been part of numerous fashion campaigns on social media but she came under the limelight after her engagement with popular singer Asim Azhar.
The Sinf-e-Aahan actor was a delightful surprise as she made a mark in her first-ever television performance.
But Merub and Asim continue to make headlines over their relationship. Now, the young actor-model has finally spilt the beans about her engagement in a podcast hosted by popular YouTuber Taimoor Salahuddin.
She revealed that they were just engaged in a private ceremony. They wanted a small group of people, including the boy’s and girls’ families. In front of their parents, they exchanged jewellery and had their Imam Zamin.
On the work front, Merub Ali has been praised for her performance in the drama serials Sinf e Aahan and Paristaan.
