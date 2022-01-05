Mehwish Hayat leave fans amused with latest picture
07:08 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
Mehwish Hayat leave fans amused with latest picture
Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat is one of the most bankable female superstars of Pakistan.

Blessed with a beautiful face and acting talent, the Dillagi star has dabbled in diverse roles and proved her versatility on screen.

This time around, the 33-year-old indulged in hilarious banter with her Load Wedding co-star as she channelled her moustache game.

"You have got some serious competition lol.", captioned the Punjab Nahi Jaungi star.

Giving a tough competition to the Jeeto Pakistan host, Hayat sported a bushy moustache in order to let Fahad know that he has some competition now. 

On the other hand, Fahad Mustafa will be seen carrying the chocolate hero moustache look in his upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad co-starring Mahira Khan.

On the work front, Mehwish will next be seen in the film London Nahi Jaunga alongside superstar Humayun Saeed and Kubra Khan.

Celebrities spotted at Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar's son Aabi Khan's wedding
07:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2022

